Graveside services for Luther Earl Brownlow of Albany, New York, will be at noon Sunday at Second Mount Pleasant Church Cemetery in Sidon.
Mr. Brownlow, 75, died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Jamaica, New York.
He worked in sales and enjoyed fishing and gardening.
He is survived by a daughter, Erica Jackson of Jackson; a son, Christopher Brownlow of Albany; three brothers, Willie J. Brownlow (Betty) and David M. Brownlow (Elizabeth) of Greenwood and Charles E. Brownlow (Gladys) of Albany; and two sisters, Eliza M. Sanders (Gardiner) and Katie Brown (James) of Greenwood.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Century Funeral Home.
The Rev. Charlie Smith will officiate at the services. Pallbearers will be Arthur Smith, Antonio Brownlow, Vernardo Brownlow, the Rev. James Brown, Gardiner Lee Sanders Jr. and Jerry Gordan.
