WINONA — Graveside services for Alma Jean Silas Richardson of Winona will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Elkhorn Cemetery in Kilmichael.
Ms. Richardson, 73, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital.
She was a retired certified nursing assistant.
Visitation will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Roberts & Sons Mortuary in Winona.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsandsonsmortuary.com.
