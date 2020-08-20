Graveside services for Willola Baker Gray of Greenwood will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Ms. Gray, 86, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Crystal Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.
She was an ordained minister.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Great Southern Funeral Home.
The Rev. Willie E. Jones will officiate at the services.
