July 23, 1978 - January 10, 2021
Devon Denise York is the daughter of Iola William York and the late Ray York Jr., both of Itta Bena. Devon was blessed to have three beautiful children: Giancarlo, Kennedy and Destiny. She also leaves to cherish her legacy two sisters, Raven Jones (Jermaine) and Robin York of Greenwood; four nephews, Ray York of Itta Bena, Robinson York of Greenwood, Justin Hearn of Carrollton and Dante Torrain Jr. of Greenwood; and two nieces, Delanee Torrain of Greenwood and Lily York of Greenwood. She also leaves to cherish her memory a special aunt, Dr. Viola Williams McCaskill; a special sister, Lanique Ervin; and two bonus brothers, Gregory Williams and Marvin Williams. She has a host of aunts, uncles and cousins she also leaves to cherish her memory. She was blessed to have shared 14 years of marriage to Kwesi Stukes, also of Atlanta.
Devon accepted Christ at an early age in life. She was a faithful member of Saints Rest Church of God in Christ in Itta Bena. She was in the top three of her graduating class, the Leflore County High School Class of 1996. She continued her studies at Alcorn State University, where she majored in English literature. She graduated in three years and at the top of her class. While there, she pledged Delta Sigma Theta Inc. in 1998. She received her master’s degree from Mississippi State University. After graduating, she moved to Atlanta, where she began her career as an educator, mentor, life coach and business owner. Devon wore many hats in he life and touched many lives. Her final employer was Fulton Leadership Academy in Atlanta. She was also the owner of York Empowers/Diva Styla and Free to Be “D.”
Private family services for Devon will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at Century Funeral Home. A public graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. at Pitts Memorial Gardens in Itta Bena. A repast will be held at the family home in Itta Bena, with social distancing and masks required. The colors for the services will be red and black. A wake will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.