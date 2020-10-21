Chelsea Raine Winters Harris, 43, of Greenwood died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. A private service will be held at a later date.
Chelsea was born April 30, 1977, in Shelby to Donald Edward Winters and Alta Joy Garrett. She was of the Baptist faith and a caregiver.
She is survived by son Jonathan David Harris Jr. and his wife, Maycee, of Tupelo; her mother, Alta Joy Garrett of Greenwood; sisters Catrina Cole of Dallas, Brandy Winters, Cindy Winters and Amber Winters; brother Dustin Winters; and grandchild Jessie David Harris of Tupelo.
Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.
