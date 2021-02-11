Graveside services for Eddie Ross of Atlanta will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Ross, 56, died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, in Atlanta.
Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday at Great Southern Funeral Home.
Updated: February 11, 2021 @ 3:07 am
