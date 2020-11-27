Graveside services for Louis Jones of Greenwood will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Jones, 72, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at his home.
He was disabled.
He is survived by his wife, Helen Jones of Greenwood; three daughters, Kimble Jones and Angela Ivory of Greenwood and Tinna Davis of Jackson; four sons, Rapheal Griffin of Florissant, Missouri, Reginald Jones and Louis B. Jones of Atlanta and Randy Henry of Madison; a brother, R.T. Jones of Greenwood; a sister, Mattie Baker of Milwaukee; 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Century Funeral Home.
Missionary Lashandra M. Reed will officiate at the services.
