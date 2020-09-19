L.J. Loden Jr., 79, of Greenwood died Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Brandon.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Sparta Cemetery in Holcomb.
Mr. Loden was born Oct. 20, 1940, in Holcomb to Little Jackie Loden Sr. and
Thelma Malone Loden. He was a longtime resident of Greenwood and had owned Loden Appliance Repair for the last 40 years (until 2018).
He often repaired and donated appliances for the less fortunate. Since 2018, he had been a resident of Brandon, where he attended Word of Life Church. He enjoyed fishing and raising vegetables in his garden with his amazing green thumb. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Mark Twain Loden and Charles “Buddy” Loden; his sisters, Mary Jean Loden Melton and June Loden Spurgeon; and his parents.
He is survived by his daughter, Sharron Loden Wooten, and her husband,
Michael, of Brandon; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren;
nephews Gary Loden of Greenwood, Mike Loden of Greenwood and Tony Melton of Eupora; nieces Emily Loden McPhail of Brandon, Pam Loden
Kirby of Grenada and Cindy Melton Box of Eupora; stepdaughters Jeannie Borders and Donna Williams, both of Greenwood; stepson Frank Borders of Brandon; aunts Sarah Malone of Mathiston and Ann Loden of Grenada; and half-sister Diane Loden of Greenwood.
Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online
guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.
