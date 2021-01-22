DeJarvis James, 22, of Itta Bena died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Sanders & Sanders Funeral Home of Greenwood.
