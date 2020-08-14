WINONA — Graveside services for Billy Michael “Mike” Carpenter of Winona will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Poplar Creek Nations Cemetery at Poplar Creek.
Mr. Carpenter, 66, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.
He was a disabled maintenance employee at Milwaukee Tool.
The Rev. Brad Beckwith will officiate at the services.
Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) is handling arrangements.
