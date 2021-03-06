October 9, 1950 - March 4, 2021
Graveside services for Cynthia Jean Williams will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Coila Cemetery.
Mrs. Williams, 70, died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital.
She was born on Oct. 9, 1950, in Greenwood to John Williams and Vera Littleton Organ and resided in Greenwood all of her life. She attended Little Red School House and was a resident of Beacon Harbor. She was an active member of St John’s United Methodist Church, where she loved to sing in the Rainbow choir. She is preceded in death by her parents and by a sister, Helen Ruth Crick.
She is survived by her brother, Robert Lee Williams, and two cousins, Faye Wiltshire and Paul Vaughn.
The Rev. Scott Wright will officiate the services. Pallbearers will be Chris Vaughn, Jonathan Vaughn, James Vaughn, Brian Wiltshire, Chad Wiltshire and Skooter Vaughn.
The family extends a special thanks to Vicki Webb, Sheila Dickard and Molly Estes for their exceptional care.
Memorials may be made to Beacon Harbor, P.O. Box 701, Greenwood, MS 38935.
Wilson and Knight Funeral Home is in charge. An online guestbook may be signed at www.wilsonandknight.com.
