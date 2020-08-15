WINONA — Services for Perry Morris McGarrity of Winona, formerly of Cascilla, will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Winona Church of God.
Mr. McGarrity, 79, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle in Columbus.
He was a retired tool crib operator for Lenox in Grenada.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday until service time at the church.
Saxton Odom will officiate at the services.
Burial will be in the Henson Cemetery at Cascilla.
Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) is handling arrangements.
