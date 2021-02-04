Clifton “Tut” Williams, 80, of Greenwood passed away on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Golden Age nursing home. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Calvin E. Collins officiating.
Clifton was born on Aug. 5, 1940, in Greenwood to Lula Mae Manuel Williams and Excel Williams. He was a member of Locust Grove Baptist Church early in his childhood, attended the Greenwood Public Schools and married Erma Lee Lipsey on March 13, 1967.
As a teenager, Clifton began working at Greenwood Country Club in the golf pro shop, where he quickly became an avid golfer with a terrific short game and an excellent landscaper and gardener. Clifton’s quick wit, infectious smile and perfect manners were eventually noticed by the club hostess, and he soon oversaw the kitchen as well as the bar, staying for over 20 years. He owned and operated a cleaning service most of his life and was the well-loved highlight of Greenwood parties behind the bar, in addition to maintaining the beauty of many local homes. “Tut” was a beloved member of numerous families and always took it upon himself to raise their children as his own. In retirement, he continued to be with friends at the Cotton Row Club and Wilson and Knight Funeral Home.
Clifton loved fishing, hunting, college football, gambling and raising tomatoes. He also enjoyed a few beers after dark and taking people’s money at the card table or on the golf course. Clifton was quiet and confident but known for his thoughtful advice on any subject. Above all, he loved his family, and everybody loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Erma Lee Lipsey Williams; and a brother, Frank “Dick” Williams.
He is survived by his children, Bertha Jean Williams of Greenwood, Clifton Williams Jr., SFC U.S. Army (retired) of Cruger, Vickie Williams of Atlanta and Kacy Williams of Holly Springs; sisters Ruth Green (Benjamin) of Greenwood, Joanne Gregory (John) of Chicago and Erma Jean Williams of Greenwood; eight grandchildren, Kecia Sullivan, Quincy Williams, Ashley Williams, Clifton “Lamar” Williams III, Kadarius Townsend, Kavonteze Brock, Jakeria Blue and Kavonte’ Hemphill; three great-grandchildren, Jayden Sullivan, Kayla Sullivan and Niya Williams; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Frank Brandy, Bryan Green, Antwone Williams, Claude “Shorty” McGlothin, Chris Cascio, McNeill Wells, Keasler Meeks and Bert Austin. Honorary pallbearers will be Willie “Uncle Cent” Gardner, Dr. Henry Flautt, Ray Nash, Webb Franklin, Warner Wells, Parker Johnson, Jack Johnson and members of the Cotton Row Club.
The family requests that social distancing and masks be required. Wilson and Knight Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.wilsonandknight.com.
