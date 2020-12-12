GRENADA — Mary Arbuckle Rose, 63, of Grenada passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.
Mary was born Oct. 14, 1957, in Charleston. Mary was the administrator at Walter B. Crook Nursing Home in Ruleville. Mary took great pride in her work and treated her residents like they were her own family. Mary possessed a caregiver’s heart, not only in her work but in her family life as well. Her world revolved around her family, and she was always there to offer a helping hand or a word of encouragement. She loved to celebrate milestones and major events that occurred and made it her mission to make those around her feel special and loved. Mary’s death leaves a hole in the hearts of many, and her influence in the lives of those she loved will be cherished forever.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Thursday at McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service. Interment followed in Bethel Cemetery at Oxberry.
Survivors include her husband, Mike Rose; one daughter, Jennifer Self (Shannon) of Vaiden; one son, Jason Dotson of Grenada; two stepdaughters, Jessica Springfield (Morgan) of Madison and Kristin Brock of Greenwood; three sisters, Ann Ogden of Brownsville, Tennessee, Sherry Fason of Stewart and Jan Mann of Houston, Mississippi; one brother, Ken Arbuckle of Grenada; and seven grandchildren, Drake Dotson, Riley Dotson, Zack Dotson, Kemp Dotson, Lawson Dotson, Hayden Self and Holland Self.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruby Mae Owens Wise; her father, Jamie Hamp Arbuckle; a sister, Betty Hannan and two brothers, Danny and Bo Arbuckle.
Pallbearers were her grandsons.
Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckibbenandguinn.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada (662-307-2694).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.