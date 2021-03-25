Graveside services for Charlie Williams of Greenwood will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Hudson Park Cemetery.
Mr. Williams, 92, died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Crystal Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.
He was a retired GMC factory worker.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Great Southern Funeral Home. Masks will be required.
Minister Elmichael Jackson will officiate at the services.
