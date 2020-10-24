February 24, 1950 - October 22, 2020
WINONA — A graveside service for Hulet Wayne Neal of North Carrollton will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Evergreen Cemetery in North Carrollton. The Rev. Lanny Haley will officiate the service. Military honors will be rendered at graveside by American Legion Post 29 of Greenwood.
Serving as pallbearers will be Mike Whitfield, Terry Tingle, Charlie Staten, Al Neal, Donnie Wiltshire and Chip Gray.
Mr. Neal, 70, passed away at Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville on Thursday, Oct. 22. He was born on Feb. 24, 1950, to Albert Hulet and Jeanette Richardson Neal. He worked as a financial planner and was the retired regional vice president for Primerica. Mr. Neal was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marilyn Romero Neal; and a brother, Timothy Neal.
Mr. Neal is survived by his son, Timothy Wayne Neal of North Carrollton; his sister, Ginny Neal of North Carrollton; his brother, Michael Neal (Lou Ann) of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and his niece and nephew, Brooke Neal and Sean Neal, both of Colorado Springs.
Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.