Felecia Jean “Phil” Littleton, 57, passed away at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Grenada on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Evergreen Cemetery at North Carrollton with the Rev. Gary Roberson officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the cemetery.
Phil was born in Winona and grew up in Carrollton. She graduated from Carroll Academy, where she was homecoming queen and class valedictorian. She received her degree in accounting from the University of Mississippi. Phil had worked as an auditor for the Mississippi State Tax Commission and also as a CPA for Benmark in Jackson. She was a member of Carrollton Baptist Church.
Phil was preceded in death by her mother, Jarlyn Johnson Littleton, and an uncle, Gene Littleton.
Survivors include father Clint Littleton, stepmother Verna Sue, brother Derin Littleton (Kim), niece Shelby Littleton and stepnephew Jonathan Thorn, all of Carrollton; two stepsisters, Gwen Mattox (Ray) of Greenwood and Allison St. Amant of Biloxi; and special cousins Clint Eugene Littleton (Antonette) and Christine Littleton of Gibsonville, North Carolina.
Memorials may be made to the Carrollton Baptist Church.
Greenwood Delta Funeral Home (www.greenwooddeltafh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
