WINONA — Services for Betty Carole Wiltshire of Winona will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Providence Baptist Church near Carrollton.
Mrs. Wiltshire, 77, died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.
She was a retired publisher and a homemaker.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Thursday until the services at the church.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.