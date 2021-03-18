Sam Noble Fonda, 70, of Greenwood passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, with interment following in Evergreen Cemetery in North Carrollton. Dr. Andrew Chaney will officiate the services.
Sam was born on Feb. 22, 1951, in Memphis to Lela Noble and Sam Douwese Fonda and grew up in Lorman. He attended Jefferson High School and graduated from Columbia Military Academy in Columbia, Tennessee. He received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Mississippi, where he served as rush chairman of Kappa Alpha Order, and where he met his future wife, Cathy Carmean.
In addition, he graduated from University of Mississippi School of Law, where his innate intellect and his curiosity to learn landed him top of his graduating class. Sam was honored to receive numerous awards and recognitions during his tenure in Oxford.
In 1976, he and Cathy moved to Greenwood, where he would begin his legal career with noted Greenwood attorney and mentor Hardy Lott and eventually formed the partnership of Lott, Franklin & Fonda. Sam’s dry wit, expert attention to detail, fair mind, thorough research and innate ability to solve the most complicated of problems served numerous clients throughout his career, including Delta Electric Power Association.
He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, past president of the Leflore County Bar Association, and past president and long-term secretary of the Greenwood Investment Club.
Sam was a wonderful storyteller who had the unique ability to captivate his listener with his impeccable memory, humor and creative embellishments. He also loved to read, especially any works on the Civil War, historical events or biographies. As technology increased, Sam still preferred the look and feel of the hardbound book.
Sam was also an avid duck hunter, fisherman, golfer and Ole Miss fan, as well as a devoted son, husband, father and grandfather, affectionately known as “Tap,” a childhood nickname that grew with him through his lifetime.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by a sister, Ann Elizabeth Fonda.
Sam is survived by his wife of 48 years, Cathy Carmean Fonda; daughters Jennifer Fonda Lovelady and Laura Anne Fonda Archer (Marc), both of Greenwood; son Sam Noble Fonda Jr. (Aryn Jayne) of Daniels, West Virginia; grandchildren Bradley and Cate Lovelady, Luke and Lela Archer, and Willa Bliss, Ada and Margaret Fonda; and sister Cathy Fonda Cooper (Minton) of Melbourne Beach, Florida.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Russell, Harry Lott, Whit Mounger, Buddy Boggan, Webb Franklin, Pat McDaniel, Craig Brown, Bill Brown and Lee Leflore.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Kitty Pinkston and Sta-Home Health for their excellent care.
Memorials may be made to the Kent Hull Foundation, 317 CR 352, Greenwood, MS 38930, or the Palmer Home for Children, P.O. Box 746, Columbus, MS 39703.
Wilson and Knight Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.wilsonandknight.com.
