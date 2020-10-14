WINONA — Graveside services for Mary Frances Bartlett King of Winona will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Winona Garden of Memory.
Mrs. King, 91, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland.
She was a homemaker.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Wednesday until service time at Oliver Funeral Home in Winona.
The Rev. Jay Anderson will officiate at the services.
An online guestbook is available at www.ofhwinona.com.
