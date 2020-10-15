SAN ANTONIO — Kwing Sheung “KS” Gong, born in 1924, passed away peacefully on Oct. 12, 2020, at Morningside Ministries, Kaulbach, in San Antonio.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Grace Tong Lai King, whom he married because she was smart. Together they immigrated to the United States seeking a better future for their children. They worked hard to ensure that the children had a good education and ability to live a good life. KS is survived by his five children: Winnie (Glenn) Wong, Bella Gong, Alice (Richard) Gong, Peter (Kim) Gong and Jody Gong; six grandchildren, Galen (Ellis) Wong, Garry (Jennifer) Wong, Garrett (Carolyn) Wong, Karis (TJ) Parnham, Katie (Josh) Essel and Paul Gong; and 10 great-grandchildren.
KS was extremely proud of all of them and loved them dearly. He wanted to thank them all for the visitations. The family wants to thank the staff of the Kaulbach unit of Morningside for the wonderful care of KS in his final years. His cremation is by Neptune Society. A private service will be held by the family in Jackson, where he will be interred next to Grace. Please make any donations to https://www.mmliving.org/giving/donate.
