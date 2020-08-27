Eugene “Bo” Jordan passed on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Riverview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Catherine Morris Jordan of Greenwood; six children, Melvin Morris and Kathleen Morris Turner of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Edward Jordan of Stone Mountain, Georgia, Raymond Jordan and Patricia Jordan of Greenwood and Joann Jordan Williams of Memphis; one sister, Clara Williams of Greenwood; and one brother, Ted “TL” Jordan of Shreveport, Louisiana.
A private family viewing will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday with a public viewing from 2 to 5 p.m. at Great Southern Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at noon Saturday at the Leflore County Civic Center. There will be additional visitation from 11 a.m. Saturday until the services. Bishop Milton Glass will officiate. Burial will be in Green Lawn Cemetery in Lexington, with Elder Rena Baker officiating.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.