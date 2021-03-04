Services for Crist John McGee of Greenwood will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Century Funeral Home.
Mr. McGee, 58, died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital.
He retired after working at Greenwood Utilities’ Henderson Station for 28½ years as a maintenance operator. He attended Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church as a youth but later joined New Foundation M.B. Church under the leadership of the Rev. John R. Body. His hobbies included fishing, hunting and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by two daughters, Tamnral A. Johnson-Rice of Greenwood and Pamela Q. Johnson of Memphis; two sons, Dinesh D. Johnson and Christopher J. Davis, both of Memphis; his significant other, Annie B. Summerville of Greenwood; two brothers, Henry Lee McGee and Robert McGee, both of Greenwood; three sisters, Emma McGee, Mary Jones and Pearlean McGee, all of Greenwood; his father, James McGee of Greenwood; 16 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday at Century Funeral Home.
The Rev. John R. Body will officiate at the services. Pallbearers will be Kenneth Johnson, Vedrick Rice, Jamauld Jones, Melvin Leflore, Vincent Stigler and Henry McGee.
Honorary pallbearers will be Henry Lee McGee, Robert McGee, Dinesh Johnson, Christopher Davis, Coreaunta Summerville and E’Zavian Amos.
Burial will be in Willing Worker Cemetery.
