WINONA — Services for Irene Roundtree Pernell of Vaiden will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mount Sion Baptist Church Cemetery in Vaiden.
Ms. Pernell, 89, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Vaiden Community Living Center.
She was a domestic worker.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Roberts & Sons Mortuary in Winona.
The Rev. Ickret Bennett will officiate at the services.
An online guest register may be signed at www.robertsandsonsmortuary.com.
