Mag “Meg” Brown, 93, of Carrollton died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Evergreen Cemetery in North Carrollton. The Rev. Eddie Carpenter will officiate.
Mrs. Brown was born Feb. 17, 1927, in Lake County, Tennessee, to Wesley Bell and Vennie Permenter. She lived in Carrollton most of her life. She worked for HIS Garment Factory and Baldwin Piano for a number of years. She was a member of North Carrollton Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Doris Jean Fisher, and several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her sons, J.D. Brown of San Diego and Samuel Wesley Brown of Holcomb; her companion, Bill Sayle of Carrollton; three grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Chuck Fisher, Danny Mullen, Jeff Storey, Billy Sayle, J.D. Brown, Chris Gerrish and Jason Campbell.
Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.
