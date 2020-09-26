KOSCIUSKO — Ruby Russell, 83, of Greenville passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Delta Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Jordan Funeral Home Chapel in Kosciusko, with burial to follow at Wake Forest Cemetery in Thomastown. Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. prior to the services Saturday at the funeral home. The Rev. James Young will officiate. Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Ruby was born Feb. 26, 1937, in Leake County to Elmer Owen and Bonnie Mae Ballard Jenkins. She was a member of Thomastown Christian Church, where she was baptized. Ruby attended Thomastown High School and graduated as valedictorian of her class. Throughout her life she had a love for children, and she enjoyed babysitting during her retirement years. She also enjoyed gardening and sharing her creations with others.
Ruby is survived by her daughters, Melanie Russell Hill (Gary) of Tampa, Florida, and Jennifer Russell of Greenville; a brother, Frank Jenkins (Peggy) of Thomastown; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Elmer Owen and Bonnie Mae Ballard Jenkins; brothers Bill Jenkins, Ballard Jenkins, Carl “Snook” Jenkins and John Jenkins; and sisters Grace Jenkins Bain and Nell Jenkins Denman.
Pallbearers will be Keith Jenkins, Bubba Jenkins, Hoy Mayo and Jason Coleman. Frank Jenkins will be an honorary pallbearer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to McAdams Baptist Church, 6265 Attala County Road 4167, Sallis, MS 39160, or United Way of Washington County, P.O. Box 115, Greenville, MS 38702.
For online condolences, visit www.jordanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.