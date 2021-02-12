Margie Haley McDonald, 77, of Greenwood died Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at Winona Manor Nursing Home. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery in Carroll County. Calvin Stevens will officiate the services.
Mrs. McDonald was born Sept. 4, 1943, in Carroll County to Charles James Haley and Emma G. Wiggins Haley. She was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed spending time with her family. She retired from Hickok Electric in Greenwood.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Harold McDonald Sr.; a son, James “Jamie” McDonald; brothers James Haley, Charles Haley and Don Haley; sisters Martha Brown, Christine Cumberland and Ernestine Smith; and her parents.
She is survived by her daughters, Martha Stubbs and husband Hayden of Greenwood and Kerri McDonald of Greenwood; her sisters, Margaret Logan of Greenwood, Nell Wilson and husband Gary of Greenwood, Sue Moody of Greenwood, Jean Tolliver of Pasco, Washington, and Brenda Methvin and husband James of Brandon; brothers Bobby Haley and wife Virginia of Greenwood, Roger Haley and wife Susanne of Holmes County, Neil Haley and wife Cindy of Tupelo and Roy Haley and wife Maxine of Carroll County; 13 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Truitt Stubbs, Mike Stubbs, Matt McCurdy, Nick Quade, David Browning, James Parrish, Joey Quade and Joe S. Gentry.
Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.
