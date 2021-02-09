GRENADA — James Edward “Jimmy” Williams, 63, of Teoc passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at his residence.
He was born May 27, 1957, in Shaw to James Allen and Gloria Jean Parrish Williams. Jimmy had worked for a number of years as a mechanic at Delta State University in Cleveland. An avid outdoorsman, Jimmy enjoyed hunting and fishing.
A time of remembrance was held from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday at McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada.
Survivors include his wife, Sandra Williams; his mother, Jean Williams of Gore Springs; a daughter, April Mooneyham (Ray) of Vardaman; a son, Vinnie Williams (Ashley) of Carroll County; three sisters, Sue Becher (Jim) of Senatobia, Wanda Willingham (Bret) of Ruleville and Vickie Hanks (Danny) of Gore Springs; and five grandchildren, Jessica Felix, Tori Kitchens, Coby Williams, Gavin Williams and Vince Williams.
He was preceded in death by his father and three brothers, Mike McCollum, Terry Williams and Gary Williams.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckibbenandguinn.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada (662-307-2694).
