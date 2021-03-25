Graveside services for Mozella Hudson Freeman of Greenwood will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hudson Park Cemetery.
Ms. Freeman, 82, died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at her home.
She was retired from Medart Locker.
There will be a private family viewing from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Great Southern Funeral Home, followed by a public viewing from 1 to 4 p.m. Masks will be required.
Elder Rena Baker will officiate at the services.
