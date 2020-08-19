Joyce Matthews Hargrove, 89, of Greenwood went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery in Carroll County. The Rev. Gary Tanner will officiate.
Mrs. Hargrove was born March 29, 1931, in Carroll County to Dock Hillman Moreland and Norma Dale Wright. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Greenwood, and she loved her church family and pastor very much. She was preceded in death by her first husband of 53 years, Tommy Matthews; her second husband, James Hargrove; her sister, Sybil Jordan; and her parents.
She is survived by her son, Hillard Matthews of Greenwood, and her niece, Rosemary Applebee, and husband Gary of Meridian. She also leaves behind her “G” Angels, Clara and Rea House, whom she felt the Lord sent to her, and many nieces and nephews she loved.
Pallbearers will be Bob Gammill, Bubba DeLoach, Johnny Gilbert, Bob Craig, Bob Mabry and Gary Applebee. Honorary pallbearers will be Charlie Jones, James Johnson, Carl DeLoach and Bob Givens.
Wilson & Knight Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.wilsonandknight.com.
