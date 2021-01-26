Charles W. Rickles, 79, of Greenwood died Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at his residence. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Odd Fellows Cemetery. The Rev. Bernard Wiggins and the Rev. Larry Shackelford will officiate.
Mr. Rickles was born Jan. 26, 1941, in Greenwood to John Henry Rickles and Robbie Thelma Heafner Rickles. He attended Abundant Life Church and Lighthouse Ministries. He worked as a carpenter and served in the United States Air Force.
He is preceded in death by his brothers, Johnny Ray Rickles and William “Bill” Lawrence Rickles, and his parents.
He is survived by his daughter, Brandy Shea Rickles of Greenwood; two sisters, Robbie Nell White of Greenwood and Rose A. Crook of Attleboro, Massachusetts; and four grandchildren, Sterling Clark, John Luke Clark, Caroline Welch, and Issabella Welch.
Pallbearers will be Sterling Clark, John Luke Clark, Adam Staples, Charles Wayne Watson, Charles Watson and David White.
Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.
