BUXTON, Maine — John Tanner Stanton was welcomed into Heaven with an abundance of love and joyful celebration on Oct. 28, 2020, by his parents, J.H. and Weezy Stanton; brother-in-law Tommy Haskins Sr.; and grandparents O.J. and Bitha Stanton and Frank and Ruby Tanner. Also in attendance were Lillie Mae Lewis, Helen Heidelberg (Stanton) Cullefer, Ellen Stanton Martin, Jack Fortenberry, Howard and Mary Ann Stanton, Ardath Stanton Francke and Paul Francke as well as many more jubilant family members and friends.
Deeply saddened but greatly comforted by visions of the grand celebration are his brother, Mike (Carolyn) Stanton; three sisters, Liz Haskins, Perry-Anne (Bill) Smith, and Jenni (Garlon) Lain; 10 nieces and nephews and 10 great-nieces and great-nephews.
John was a graduate of Pillow Academy and Ole Miss, where he was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. As a CPA, John had a successful career as a financial consultant. John’s love for the ocean took him from the Mississippi Delta to the Mississippi Coast. His love for the mountains and snow took him to Oregon and then to Maine for the last years of his life.
John was a gifted writer. His passion was short stories, always with an unexpected twist, and his beloved cartoon series, “My Giblets.” John’s greatest gift to his family was his unwavering faith and eternal optimism, often in the face of life’s greatest struggles. Regardless of the trials, John never once asked, “Why, Lord?” but woke up every single day in search of His goodness. John found joy in the squawking of the seagulls. John found peace in a fresh snowfall. He found solace in a warm bed and a good book. While the Stanton family mourns their great loss, they share an eternal gratitude that God blessed each of them with John to share their journey.
The family will be holding a private memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts to Hospice of Southern Maine (Gosnell Memorial Hospice House) or the American Cancer Society.
