SLIDELL, La. — Vicky Terrell Clanton Sr., 73, of Slidell, Louisiana, formerly of Sidon, passed away on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Vicky, affectionately known as Vick, was born on Jan. 13, 1947, to Clayton Clanton and Decma Clanton in Sunflower County.
He was a graduate of Greenwood High School and the University of Southern Mississippi.
Vick served our country as a member of the United States Army with the 173rd Airborne Brigade during the Vietnam War. He was a retired special agent with the U.S. Customs Treasury Department with over 35 years of service.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Nancy Blakely Clanton; two sons, Vick Clanton Jr. of Pearl River, Louisiana, and Cliff Clanton (Tracy) of Slidell; and one daughter, Jenny de Armas (Allen Jr.) of Slidell.
He was the proud grandfather of five grandchildren, Beau Clanton (Kara), Nathan Van Geffen, Mason de Armas, Madison de Armas and Colby Clanton, all of Slidell; one great-grandson, Liam Clanton of Slidell; one sister, Valinda “Punk” Clanton Bruce of Sidon; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Honaker Funeral Home Inc. of Slidell is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.honakerforestlawn.com.
