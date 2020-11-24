GRENADA — David Wayne Grant was born July 12, 1946, to Jessie Forrest Grant and Emmaline Adams Grant in Montgomery County. He stepped into Glory on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.
He was a veteran of The United States Army. He served in communications. He loved to tell stories of his time in Germany to his grandchildren. He worked at Pennaco Hosiery Mill for 35 years and Milwaukee Tool for eight years before retiring in 2012. He was an avid duck hunter and enjoyed the great outdoors every chance he could get.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service, with the Rev. Ben Kennedy officiating. Interment will follow in the Elliott Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Wednesday at McKibben and Guinn.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Inez Grant; four children, Angela Grant Whitten, Cindy Moore and Johnny Moore, all of Grenada, and Tammy Moore Allbritton (Ricky) of Holcomb; siblings Joe Haynie, Linda Lumbley of Winona, Ann Alexander of Silsbee, Texas, Sue Blakely of Grenada and Will Grant of Oakland; six grandchildren, Raven Allbritton, Jennifer Kendall (Steven), David Whitten, Hunter Allbritton, Zachary Moore and Andrew Allbritton; and six great-grandchildren, Joseph Kendall, Jason Whitten, Benton Moore, Aleigha Whitten, Sara Jane Kendall and Kenneth Kendall.
He is preceded in death by his father, Jessie Forrest Grant; his mother, Nancy Emmaline Adams Grant; brothers Joseph Howell, Jessie Donald, Floyd Malcom Grant and John Grant; and sisters Mary Alice Crenshaw and Bertha Blakely.
Pallbearers will be Hunter Allbritton, Joseph Kendall, Steven Kendall, Albert Kripp, Zachary Moore and David Whitten.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckibbenandguinn.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada (662-307-2694).
