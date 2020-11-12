GRENADA — Graveside services for Carter Webb of Hinsdale, Illinois, formerly of Leflore County, will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Miller Family Cemetery in Leflore.
Mr. Webb, 66, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Hinsdale.
Skeeter Robinson Funeral Home of Grenada is in charge.
