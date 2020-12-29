A memorial service for Jakevian Keanu McCaster of Memphis was held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Greenwood.
Mr. McCaster, 19, died from a homicide in Memphis on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
He worked for Herbalife.
Visitation was held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Century Funeral Home.
Bishop Randy Adams officiated at the services.
