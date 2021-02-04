Anne King Fondren, 84, passed away Monday evening, Feb. 1, 2021, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Greenwood Delta Funeral Home with the Rev. Ed Saunders officiating. Interment will follow in Sidon Cemetery. The family is welcoming all to attend. COVID protocol is suggested.
Anne was born in Schlater to Lamar Ryan and Edna Smith King. She graduated from Sunflower Junior College and married the love of her life, Billy, shortly after. Anne worked for the Social Security office for over 20 years before taking an early retirement to do what she loved best — caring for her grandchildren. She was a faithful member of the Sidon United Methodist Church, where she was the church pianist for many years, just recently having stopped playing due to her illness. Anne was a member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy and also an eight-year breast cancer survivor. She was an avid Ole Miss fan and especially a fan of the Mannings. She also adored her family, particularly her four great- grandchildren, who brought her the biggest joy the last five years of her life. She was known for her kind spirit and love for others. She touched many hearts without even knowing. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
Mrs. Fondren was preceded in death by her husband, Billy; her parents; and her three brothers, Basil, Lamar and Holton King. Survivors include her only child and the apple of her eye, Melanie Newman (Jimbo) of Coila; a granddaughter, Morgan Richardson (Cody) of Greenwood; her grandson, James Colby Newman (Megan) of Coila; and four great-grandchildren, Stella Richardson, James Rhett Richardson, Emmons Ann Newman and James Nathaniel Newman.
Pallbearers will be Jimbo Newman, Colby Newman, Cody Richardson, Lance King, Holton King and Kenny King. Honorary pallbearers will include Matt Freeland, Barry Henderson, Mark Henderson, Sammy Henderson, Harris Fondren and Phil Marchand.
The family wished to give special thanks to Dr. Bubba Nause, who took wonderful care of her for many years; Adoration Home Health, specifically John Walker Sr., John Walker Jr. and Kelsey Swindle; and Sandra Prescott.
Memorials may be made to Sidon United Methodist Church, the Greenwood Leflore Hospital Foundation or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Greenwood Delta Funeral Home (www.greenwooddeltafh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
