VICKSBURG — Sherley May Jones Richter, 90, died peacefully on Aug. 11, 2020, in Starkville. She was born in Vicksburg to William Scarborough Jones III and May White Jones.
Her family later moved to Jackson and then Greenwood. She graduated from Central High School in Jackson and attended Mississippi State College for Women (MUW). While in high school, she was a bassoonist in the high school band with the Jackson Symphony Orchestra. After college she became a draftsman with Southern Bell Telephone.
She married William Thompson Richter in 1956, and they were married for 54 years. William became an Episcopal priest in 1970, and she assumed the role of a clergy wife for 41 years.
Sherley was a den mother with the Cub Scouts and was very active in the Episcopal churches where her husband served in the Episcopal Diocese of Mississippi. She was active in the Altar Guild, Episcopal Church Women and Daughters of the King and served as a Sunday school teacher.
She was an avid reader throughout her life and eventually began work as a volunteer at the Starkville Public Library. She then became an employee working at the circulation desk in 1984. In later years she moved to part-time work in the technical services area. After 32 years at the Starkville/Oktibbeha County Library, she retired in 2016 at the age of 85.
Sherley enjoyed quilting, calligraphy, cooking, entertaining, and traveling — especially to England. She loved her family and greatly loved recent video chats with her great-grandson Sam. She remained an active member of the Wellness Center until 2020 with visits six days a week.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her sister, Louise White Jones Lowe.
She is survived by her two sons, the Rev. William Thompson Jr. (Kipp) of Kingwood, Texas, and James White Richter of Richmond, Virginia. She is also survived by her granddaughter Leah Katherine Richter Atkins (Chris) and great-grandson Samuel Elliott Atkins of Austin, Texas. She also leaves many beloved nephews, nieces, and cousins.
A private family service will be held at the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection with inurnment in the Church’s Columbarium. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 105 North Montgomery St., Starkville, MS 39759, or Friends of the Starkville Library, 326 University Drive, Starkville, MS 39759.
