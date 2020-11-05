WINONA — Graveside services for Howard E. “Hot” Hunsinger of Winfield, Alabama, formerly of Winona, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the Winona Garden of Memory in Winona.
Mr. Hunsinger, 89, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at the VA Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama.
He had worked at the Birmingham News and McLean Trucking Co. and served in the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Air Force.
Oliver Funeral Home of Winona (www.ofhwinona.com) is handling arrangements.
