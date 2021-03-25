Services for Allene Childs Thomas of Greenwood will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Francis of Assisi Church.
Ms. Thomas, 76, died Monday, March 22, 2021, at Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville.
She was a retired social worker and a faithful member of St. Francis.
She is survived by a son, Cary (Jerome) Thomas of Greenwood; three daughters, Renita Thomas Green of Douglasville, Georgia, Latasha Thomas of Greenwood and Dedric Thomas Dean of Grenada; two sisters, Sarah Childs Spikes of Greenville and Carolyn Childs Jones of Greenwood; a brother, Raymond (Rickey) Childs of Greenwood; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Century Funeral Home.
The Rev. Joachim Studwell will officiate at the services. Pallbearers will be Vernon London, Ramon Kent, Tydrick Childs, Bryant Polk, Clarence Green and Tommy Jones Jr.
Honorary pallbearers will be Cary Thomas, Raymond (Rickey) Childs, Clarence Green III, Allen Green, Damien Thomas, Quincy Willis, Cordarius Thomas and Timmy Dean Jr.
Burial will be in Hudson Park Cemetery.
