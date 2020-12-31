Janet Diane Braswell, 62, of Greenwood died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at her residence. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Centerville Cemetery in Carroll County. The Rev. Jim Kelly will officiate.
Mrs. Braswell was born Oct. 9, 1958, in Yazoo City to Hyram Stanley Grey and Lois Helen Martin Grey. She was a graduate of Manchester Academy and attended Holmes Community College and Delta State University. She worked at Viking for 20 years. Her hobby was raising flowers. She was preceded in death by her sister, Charlotte Ann Grey, and her parents.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Anthum Bernard Braswell of Greenwood; son Anthum Barrett Braswell and his wife, Rebecca, of Greenwood; daughter Casey Jones and her husband, Frederick, of Greenwood; sisters Pamela Johnson of Vicksburg and Lois Dawn Grey of Yazoo City; five grandchildren, seven nieces and one nephew.
Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.