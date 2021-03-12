WINONA — Graveside services for Gladys Robinson of Winona will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Columbiana United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Ms. Robinson, 80, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, from cardio respiratory failure at Winona Manor Nursing Home.
She was a domestic worker.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at Roberts & Sons Mortuary.
The Rev. Riley Forrest will officiate at the services.
An online guestbook may be signed at robertsandsonsmortuary.com.
