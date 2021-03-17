Deborah Ruth Jeffords Moore was a caring daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She left this world after a longtime battle with health problems on Feb. 13, 2021, at the age of 63 at Greenwood Leflore Hospital. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Greenwood Delta Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Jim Phillips officiating.
She was born to George and Bettie Jeffords Sr. of Money on Dec. 31, 1957. She was a 1975 graduate of Pillow Academy. From there, she went on to earn a degree in business from Delta State University. She was a secretary for years at Malouf Construction, as well as Timbo’s Construction, where she made many lifelong friends. She attended Riverside Baptist Church, where she played the organ and the piano. She enjoyed knitting and embroidery, and she had a love for spending time in the kitchen creating delicious meals and decorating cakes. She spent her free time camping with her family, and she loved to go fishing. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Deborah. She had an ability to find happiness in all of her daily activities. Her pleasant personality was contagious to everyone she met, and she had a smile that could light up a room. Her surviving relatives will honor her legacy by living life to the fullest and never taking the small things for granted.
She is survived by both parents; husband Billy Moore of Money; daughter Faith Moore of Money; two stepsons, Jason Moore of Pope (wife Morgan) and Scotty Moore of Batesville (wife Becky); a brother, George Jeffords Jr. of Money (wife Peggy); two nieces, Ashley Gross of Texas (husband Shane) and Maggie Utz of Money (husband Andrew); eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
