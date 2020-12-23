Julia “Scottie” Johnson Heinrich Downs, 75, went to be with the Lord Dec. 14, 2020, at Cleveland Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born April 6, 1947, in Greenville. She was a homemaker and longtime resident of Greenwood. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ann and Demp Johnson of Greenwood; a grandson, Ethan Heinrich; and ex-husbands Jon Heinrich and Tim Wade Downs.
She is survived by her children, Tammy Sessions-Valladares, Derek Edward Heinrich, and Patrick Anderson Heinrich; two grandsons, Sam Hall and William E. Heinrich; sisters Betty Boone and Bonnie McCormick; and nieces and nephews Carmen, Justin, Pam, Richard and Anna.
There will be a graveside service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Association, P.O. Box 91891, Washington DC 20090-1891.
We love you and know we will see you again.
Wilson and Knight is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.wilsonandknight.com.
