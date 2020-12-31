WINONA — Graveside services for Jervis Willis “Bill” Holmes of Carrollton will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at Jones Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Carrollton.
Mr. Holmes, 61, died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at his sister’s home in Carrollton.
He worked in construction and was a member of Jones Chapel.
He is survived by a daughter, Kiamesha Harris of Black Hawk; three sisters, Gladys (Robert) Hodges, Glenda (Charles) Branch and Joann (Henry) Holmes, all of Carrollton; and two brothers, Jessie (Carla) Holmes of Carrollton and Wilton Holmes of Greenwood.
There will be a limited visitation from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Sanders & Sanders Funeral Home in Winona.
The Rev. Anthony Ashford will officiate at the services.
