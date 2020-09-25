RULEVILLE — Graveside services for Joseph William Pearson of Barling, Arkansas, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Linn Baptist Church Cemetery in Linn.
Mr. Pearson, 36, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, Arkansas.
The Rev. Jerry Hatcher will officiate the services.
Williams and Lord Funeral Home of Ruleville is in charge. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com.
