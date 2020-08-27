Memorial services for Richard Whitehall of Greenwood will be at noon Sunday at Steadfast Church of God in Christ in Itta Bena.
Mr. Whitehall, 40, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Merit Health Central in Jackson.
He was disabled and was a member of Smith Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Janetta James Whitehall of Greenwood; three sons, Richard Whitehall Jr., Janerius Whitehall and Rashad Whitehall, all of Greenwood; his father, Richard Pickett of Crystal Springs; nine sisters, Travette Whitehall and Christine Whitehall of Greenwood, Chasity Jones and Rikeya Seals of Canton, Tajuwan Dixon, Tracy Dixon and Twanyca Dixon, all of Crystal Springs, Tameca Brown of Hattiesburg and Opal Simpson of New Orleans; and three brothers, Rodregus Williams of Jackson, Jaquarius Meeks of Dallas and Derrick Erving of Greenwood.
There will be no public viewing or visitation.
Evangelist Violet Hudson will officiate at the services.
Sanders & Sanders Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
