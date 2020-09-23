A private funeral service for the Rev. William B. Stanciel of Greenwood will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Jones Chapel No. 1 Missionary Baptist Church.
The Rev. Stanciel, 65, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Golden Age nursing home.
He retired from the city of Greenwood as the fire marshal and building inspector after 10 years of dedicated employment. He was also the recruitment coordinator for the GED program for Mississippi Valley State University. He was a devoted member of Jones Chapel No. 1 and became an ordained minister March 19, 2012, under the leadership of the Rev. David Henderson. The Rev. Stanciel was the beloved associate pastor at Jones Chapel No. 1. He was the owner and operator of Broad Street Groceries and Williams Food Market. His passion was ministering to the community and serving others. He was a God-fearing man and a loving husband, father and grandfather. The Rev. Stanciel truly enjoyed spending quality time with his family and working on projects around the house.
He is survived by his wife, Delores G. Stanciel of Greenwood; two sons, Detric B. Stanciel (Mickela) of Southaven and Timothy T. Stanciel (Cynthia) of Greenwood; a sister, Carrie Jones of Greenwood; and a granddaughter, Elise R. Stanciel of Southaven.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday at Century Funeral Home.
The Rev. David Henderson will officiate at the services. Pallbearers will be Roosevelt “Bo” Scott, Jarvis Davis, Charles House, Chris Glass, Robert Glass, Larry Glass, Barry Glass and Jessie Glass Jr.
Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
