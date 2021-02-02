Eugene Morris passed away at the age of 94 on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Indywood Glen Personal Care Home.
Gene was born April 25, 1926, in Campbellsville, Tennessee, to Clint and Jennie (Gosnell) Morris. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving for two years. On March 23, 1950, Gene married the love of his life, Alice Moore. They were married for 63 years before Alice’s death in 2013. Together they raised five children.
In January 1956, Gene moved his family to Mississippi to farm for Harry O’Neal Sr. near Greenwood until 1958. He then would move to Sunnyside to manage farm land for Alf Barrow. In 1964, Gene and Alice would return to their home state of Tennessee, where Gene owned a small farm. He had the opportunity to come back to Mississippi in January 1965 to manage French Bend Plantation for Yandell Fraiser and stayed there until the end of 1972. Gene managed Westfield Plantation in Tchula for the Barham family from 1973 to 1979. He, along with his son-in-law, George, also later managed farm land for J.E. Cunningham near Tchula. In 1982, Gene and Alice returned to Greenwood, where he had a cattle operation until his retirement.
Gene was a true example of a Southern man, husband and father, and he was known by many as one of the best farmers in the Mississippi Delta. Gene was a Baptist by faith.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother, three brothers, four sisters, and his wife, Alice Morris.
Gene is survived by his children, Phil (Carol) Morris, Ronnie (Kathy) Morris and Janet Morris, all of Greenwood, Lisa (George) Cunningham of Tchula and Jennifer Buford of Oxford; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
The family would like to thank the staff of Indywood, Dr. Hines and Denise Campbell for their care.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Maplewood Cemetery, Pulaski, Tennessee.
Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Alzheimer’s Association or your favorite charity. Wilson and Knight Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.wilsonandknight.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.