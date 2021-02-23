Robert E. Sims Sr., 83, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Eupora in Eupora.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Greenwood Delta Funeral Home for family, friends and those who would like to attend. Dr. Jim Phillips and the Rev. Terry Barnes will officiate. Interment will follow in Webster Memorial Gardens in Eupora. Visitation will be from noon till service time Wednesday. Please adhere to COVID-19 restrictions.
Robert was born March 21, 1937, to Cleo Strum Sims and Seth Lavern Sims in Deemer, located in Neshoba County. He was raised in Winston County and graduated from Noxapater High School in 1955.
After graduation, he attended Mississippi State University, and afterward he went to work in Greenwood for his uncle in the pest control business. He worked there until May 1967, when he left and began his own business, Sims Pest Control, which he owned and operated until his retirement on Dec. 23, 2009. Robert enjoyed his profession and said the thing he missed most after retiring was seeing his customers each month.
Robert was a Mason and a Shriner, a member and past president of the Greenwood Exchange Club, a past president of the Home Builders Association, Elks of the Year in 1982-1983 and a member of Odd Fellows. He was an active member of North Greenwood Baptist Church and the Pastor’s Sunday School Class. Robert was a longtime member of the Gumbo Hunting Club and served as secretary-treasurer for many years until he gave up his enjoyment of hunting due to his failing eyesight.
Robert was a very hard worker and wanted to do the best job possible, no matter what the job may be. Retirement did not slow him down as he was always busy in his garden or yard. He once said that he needed to go back to work to get some rest.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Betty Sims Winstead; and a granddaughter, Heather Sims Montague.
Robert is survived by his wife, Brenda Ray Sims of Greenwood; a son, Robert Sims Jr. (Cindy) of Carrollton; a daughter, Cynthia Sims of Gore Springs; a step-daughter, Jennifer Dixon (Rich) of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee; a sister, Gloria Miller (Gary) of Marietta, Georgia; a brother, Ray Sims (Susie) of Louisville; a granddaughter, Ariel Sims of French Camp; a step-grandson, Jack Dixon of Lawrenceburg; and a great-grandson, Timber Montague of French Camp.
Pallbearers will be Alan Sims, Brian Sims, Randall Sims, Jeff Dunn, Keith Conner, Stanley “Sugar” Mullins, Dr. Todd Fincher, Dill Tucker, James Yeoman and David McCluskey. Honorary pallbearers will be James Belk, Dr. Charles Ozborn and Dr. Ozborn’s nurses, Malinda, Jessica, and Joann, whom Robert called “The Girls.”
Memorials may be made to North Greenwood Baptist Church, 615 Grand Blvd., Greenwood, MS 38930, Shriner’s Hospital or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Greenwood Delta Funeral Home (www.greenwooddeltafh.com) is in charge of arrangements.
